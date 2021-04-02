Selfie with BJP candidate gets cop transferred

By Express News Service

SALEM: A head constable attached with Salem rural police has been transferred for taking selfie with a candidate while in uniform. Head constable Gunasekaran, who was serving in Deevattipatti, was deployed in Dharapuram where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election meeting on Tuesday.

After the event, Gunasekaran clicked a selfie with BJP candidate K Annamalai, who is a former IPS officer, and shared it with friends on WhatsApp.

The photo was widely circulated. Superintendent of Police (SP) S Deepa Ganiger on Thursday conducted an inquiry and issued orders to transfer Gunasekaran to the Armed Reserve unit.