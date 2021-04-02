STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Elections: Hot seat - Madurai Central

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the constituencies in Tamil Nadu

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:29 AM

By Express News Service

Voters
Male 1,18,057
Female 1,23,722
others 17

Total 2,41,796

Past elections
2016 PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan (DMK) won by 5,762 votes
2011 R Sundarrajan (DMDK)
2006 T Palanivelrajan (DMK)
2001 MA Hakeem (TMC (M))
1996 A Deivanayagam  (TMC (M))
1991 A Deivanayagam (INC)
1989 S Paulraj (DMK)
1984 A Deivanayagam (INC)
1980 P Nedumaran (IND)
1977 N Lakshminarayanan (AIADMK)
1971 K Thiruppathy (DMK)

Know your constituency

  • PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, the incumbent DMK MLA, is contesting for the second consecutive time from the constituency. Paumpon Desiya Kazhagam leader N Jothi Muthuramalingam, an ally of AIADMK, is contesting in two leaves symbol. Jothi Muthuramalingam is a non-resident candidate hailing from Pulichikulam in Virudhunagar district, while PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan hails from a family of stalwarts in DMK and Justice Party. His father PTR Palanivel Rajan, the former Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly and Minister, was elected from the same constituency in 2006 Assembly polls shortly before his demise
  • GS Sikkandar Batcha of SDPI, an ally of AMMK, B Mani of MNM, J Pandiammal of NTK and six other Independent candidates are among the 14 contesting from Madurai Central constituency
  • Since 1967, AIADMK has contested directly only once from Madurai Central constituency. Between 1967 and 2016, DMK has won five times, while INC and TMC have won twice each during the same period
  • Housing Meenakshi Amman Temple, and the temple surroundings being the commercial hub of the city, basic amenities including toilets, drinking water and parking facilities have to be improved around the four Masi streets for better tourism
  •  Completion of an over bridge at Palanganatham is yet another demand. While one portion of the bridge is in the Central constituency, the other falls under Madurai West constituency. The abandoned bridge has turned into a ground for anti-social activities, complained the residents
  •  Improving basic amenities in Thathaneri crematorium which functions round the clock
  •  Lack of planning in execution of Smart City projects, particularly the ‘Smart Road’ works near the temples and the redevelopment of Periyar Bus Terminus project, leaves commuters to ride through the highly polluted and dilapidated roads. With no alternative routes, a well-planned execution of the projects would ease the traffic congestion, residents say. This is the major demand of Madurai Central constituency
