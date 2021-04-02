By Express News Service

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the constituencies in Tamil Nadu

Voters

Male 1,18,057

Female 1,23,722

others 17

Total 2,41,796

Past elections

2016 PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan (DMK) won by 5,762 votes

2011 R Sundarrajan (DMDK)

2006 T Palanivelrajan (DMK)

2001 MA Hakeem (TMC (M))

1996 A Deivanayagam (TMC (M))

1991 A Deivanayagam (INC)

1989 S Paulraj (DMK)

1984 A Deivanayagam (INC)

1980 P Nedumaran (IND)

1977 N Lakshminarayanan (AIADMK)

1971 K Thiruppathy (DMK)

Know your constituency