Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK's feats in 10 years

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday highlighted the key achievements of the AIADMK government during the past 10 years and sought a ‘performance vote’ from people to continue the good governance

TN continues to be a power-surplus State with installed capacity reaching 32,149 MW

With regard to wind power generation, Tamil Nadu stands first with installed capacity of 8,552 MW

Round the clock three phase power supply for farmers

Record paddy production in Delta region in the last 30 years - 32.41 lakh metric tonnes

Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery Project for cleaning Cauvery river and tributaries

Chennai and Coimbatore continue to be safest cities for women

Tamil Nadu received Krishi Karman Award five times for high foodgrain production

Gold loans up to six sovereigns availed by the poor in cooperative banks will be waived

43 new fish landing jetties have been established across State at a cost of

Rs 520 crore

12 fishing harbours established at a cost of Rs 1,440 crore

Grant for Jerusalem pilgrimage increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 37,000

Grant for Hajj pilgrimage hiked from Rs 6 crore to Rs 10 crore

Asia’s biggest integrated veterinary research centre established at Thalaivasal in Salem district at Rs 1,203 crore

32 lakh farmers received Rs 2,247 crore as relief assistance during drought periods

Rs 1,717 crore

relief assistance given to 17.43L farmers affected by Nivar and Burevi cyclones

Polls covid positive

Tasked with the Herculean job of holding Assembly elections amidst the pandemic, the Election Commission of India has set apart a whopping Rs 700 crore for expenses. 2016 Assembly polls had cost just Rs 200 crore

Safety gear procurement

Out of the Rs 700 crore poll fund, Rs 54.12 crore is earmarked for safety gear such as gloves, masks, sanitiser and PPE kits.

Roughly 6.3 crore gloves

and 10.68 lakh PPE kits will be readied before the polls. Two persons have been assigned in every booth for sanitizing and distributing gloves to voters