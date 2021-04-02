Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK's feats in 10 years

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday highlighted the key achievements of the AIADMK government during the past 10 years and sought a ‘performance vote’ from people to continue the good governance
- TN continues to be a power-surplus State with installed capacity reaching 32,149 MW
- With regard to wind power generation, Tamil Nadu stands first with installed capacity of 8,552 MW
- Round the clock three phase power supply for farmers
- Record paddy production in Delta region in the last 30 years - 32.41 lakh metric tonnes
- Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery Project for cleaning Cauvery river and tributaries
- Chennai and Coimbatore continue to be safest cities for women
- Tamil Nadu received Krishi Karman Award five times for high foodgrain production
- Gold loans up to six sovereigns availed by the poor in cooperative banks will be waived
- 43 new fish landing jetties have been established across State at a cost of
Rs 520 crore
- 12 fishing harbours established at a cost of Rs 1,440 crore
- Grant for Jerusalem pilgrimage increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 37,000
- Grant for Hajj pilgrimage hiked from Rs 6 crore to Rs 10 crore
- Asia’s biggest integrated veterinary research centre established at Thalaivasal in Salem district at Rs 1,203 crore
- 32 lakh farmers received Rs 2,247 crore as relief assistance during drought periods
Rs 1,717 crore
relief assistance given to 17.43L farmers affected by Nivar and Burevi cyclones
Polls covid positive
Tasked with the Herculean job of holding Assembly elections amidst the pandemic, the Election Commission of India has set apart a whopping Rs 700 crore for expenses. 2016 Assembly polls had cost just Rs 200 crore
Safety gear procurement
Out of the Rs 700 crore poll fund, Rs 54.12 crore is earmarked for safety gear such as gloves, masks, sanitiser and PPE kits.
Roughly 6.3 crore gloves
and 10.68 lakh PPE kits will be readied before the polls. Two persons have been assigned in every booth for sanitizing and distributing gloves to voters