Tamil Nadu polls: Political version of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ by Aranthangi boy Sujith goes viral

The parody song, released just 10 days before the Assembly election on YouTube channel 'Kichdy', has turned all heads, thanks to its lyrics.

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 09:56 AM

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: From celebrities to the common man, a song that caught the attention of everyone across Tamil Nadu was 'Enjoy Enjaami' by Dhee and Arivu.

Though several versions of the song have been made in a short span of time, a particular 'politics' version by Arathangi's Sujith Geevee has taken the social media by storm.

The parody song, released just 10 days before the Assembly election on YouTube channel 'Kichdy', has turned all heads, thanks to its lyrics.

The song talks about importance of voting, MNM founder  Kamal Haasan, Naam Tamilar Katchi's Seeman and cash for votes.

"Enjoy Enjaami, Kaiyyil Mayya Vai Saami (Put the ink on your finger),  Ammadi Nam Bhoomi, Adhu Maara Vazhiya Nee Kaami (it's our land, show us a way to change it)" is literally the talk of the town.

The song is the brainchild of 23-year-old Sujith, who is a naturopathy doctor, comedian and actor. Hailing from Pudukkottai, he shot to fame after participating in Vijay TV's Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru.

Sujith says he was initially planning to make a voter awareness song. However, a parody seemed a better option.

"I was riding my bike while listening to Enjoy Enjaami. I suddenly thought of the lines for this song. I thought that it would have a good reach as it is informative and funny. I just wrote it in a way a layman perceives the election," says Sujith.

This is not the first political parody Sujith has written. Earlier, for YouTube channel 'Singer Pasanga', he had done a song about demonetisation called 'Kaadhal Enna Currency Note Ah' (Is love a currency note). He also did a parody during Independence Day 2019 for the same channel titled ' 'Enna Nadakaduhu Naatula' (What's happening in the country) which speaks about NEET and cash for votes, among others.

Sujith says his love for writing comes from his father, who is a poet. He has been writing and doing comedy for the past six years.

"In the first year of college, I went for Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru. I completed bachelor of naturopathy and yogic sciences four months ago," he adds.

