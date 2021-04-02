STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vedanta keen to set up mega copper smelter in coastal region

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Vedanta Limited, owner of Thoothukudi’s Sterlite Copper, has begun proceedings to establish a state-of-the-art copper smelter complex in a coastal region of the country.  Recently, it invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) from State governments to establish the facility, which will be constructed at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. It may be noted that India became a net importer of copper after the closure of Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi.

According to the EoI, Vedanta would require 1,000 acre for the establishment of the smelter, which would have a production capacity of 500 KTPA (Kilo Tonne Per Annum). The location should have road and rail connectivity and a port that can handle 5 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) material movement. The project would generate direct and indirect employment to 10,000 people. It would contribute `300 crore to the exchequer annually, the EoI said. 

Vedanta, in a statement, said that India’s copper requirements would soar in the coming years as copper is critical for the successful implementation of technologies like electric vehicles, rapid-automated transport, and clean energy. “We are, therefore, on the lookout for a suitable partner state to help take forward the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and ensure that our nation enjoys unfettered access to copper,” the company said. “It is widely acknowledged through both industry and media reports that the undue and prolonged closure of our existing plant has had a ripple effect in terms of imports and livelihoods.” 

On the issuance of the EoI, Thoothukudi Industrial Suppliers Association president Lenin said, “What would a manufacturer do if a plant remains shut for over three years?” The State government should take necessary steps to retain the copper manufacturer in Thoothukudi. Shutting down a large-scale industry will affect the industrial climate in the State.”

Minister’s statement
Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi informed the Lok Sabha on March 24 that:

Refined copper imports increased from 44,245 tonnes in 2017-18 to 92,990 tonnes during 2018-19 and 1.52 lakh tonne in 2019-20

India’s copper production was halved with the closure of Sterlite Copper; from 8.3 lakh tonnes in 2017-18, it fell to 4.1 lakh tonnes in 2019-20

