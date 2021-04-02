STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will re-open brick kilns in Thadagam: MK Stalin

Speaking at an election meeting in Kavundampalayam, Stalin said special attention would be given for development of western region when DMK returns to power.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stalin campaigning in Kolathur in Chennai on Thursday | p Jawahar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: Barely a week after around 200 brick kilns in the Thadagam valley were shut following a High Court order for violating environment norms, DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday said he would take steps to re-open them if voted to power.

Speaking at an election meeting in Kavundampalayam, Stalin said special attention would be given for development of western region when DMK returns to power. Further, Stalin said he would exert pressure on the Union government to amend environment rules so that the brick kilns could be re-opened.

Responding to comments made by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath that there was no safety for women during DMK regime, Stalin referred to NCRB records stating that UP topped the list of States for crimes against women. 

With PM Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Madurai, Stalin appealed to him to visit the AIIMS site and check what progress has been made. In Mettupalayam, he questioned Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was campaigning in The Nilgiris, as to why he did not visit the place in the aftermath of landslide during monsoon.

Late on Thursday evening, Stalin led a campaign meeting in Chennai and listed out his achievements as the Mayor of Chennai Corporation. “I constructed 10 bridges in for the city, among various other works. What has Palaniswami done for Chennai?” he asked.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thadagam MK Stalin Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp