Will re-open brick kilns in Thadagam: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: Barely a week after around 200 brick kilns in the Thadagam valley were shut following a High Court order for violating environment norms, DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday said he would take steps to re-open them if voted to power.

Speaking at an election meeting in Kavundampalayam, Stalin said special attention would be given for development of western region when DMK returns to power. Further, Stalin said he would exert pressure on the Union government to amend environment rules so that the brick kilns could be re-opened.

Responding to comments made by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath that there was no safety for women during DMK regime, Stalin referred to NCRB records stating that UP topped the list of States for crimes against women.

With PM Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Madurai, Stalin appealed to him to visit the AIIMS site and check what progress has been made. In Mettupalayam, he questioned Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was campaigning in The Nilgiris, as to why he did not visit the place in the aftermath of landslide during monsoon.

Late on Thursday evening, Stalin led a campaign meeting in Chennai and listed out his achievements as the Mayor of Chennai Corporation. “I constructed 10 bridges in for the city, among various other works. What has Palaniswami done for Chennai?” he asked.

