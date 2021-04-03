Constituency watch: Which way will voters of Vaniyambadi sway?

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: The election to the state assembly has become a battle of prestige for both the Dravidian majors in Vaniyambadi segment falling under Tirupattur district.

Vaniyambadi, with a historical background where Tipu Sultan had his first encounter with the British, has generated much heat in the political arena as much as the hot weather did.

The AIADMK has fielded a young leader G Senthil Kumar, who was preferred to sitting MLA and TN Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, while the DMK gave the seat to its long-time ally IUML whose candidate Nari Mohammed Nayeem.

There was ruckus over denial of seat to Nilofer among a section of cadre but the fury subsided quickly with her announcing her stand to back the party candidate and work for his victory.

Apart from banking on the good work done by the government in the last 10 years, Senthil Kumar is projecting a plan for recharging 27 lakes in the constituency by tapping monsoon showers and water flowing down Palar river.

"I have worked out a plan for recharging 27 lakes in the constituency and it requires minimum financial investments. If the plan is executed, it will help agriculture flourish in the region," he says.

Visiting the households as part of the door-to-door canvassing, he is also promising to set up an industrial estate at Mallagunda and effluent treatment plants to minimise harms of effluents discharged from leather-based industries.

Belonging to Vanniyar community, he hopes to win by garnering en bloc the votes of his community and the traditional supporters of AIADMK.

Receiving a morale booster after DMK chief Minister MK Stalin walked down the streets and bazaars of Vaniyambadi when he visited for campaign, 66 year old Nari Mohammed Nayeem is hoping to wrest the constituency from AIADMK.

"DMK president's campaign in Vaniyambadi has made a big impact. I have been highlighting the poll promises made by Stalin as it has covered all the major demands of the people," he said. Backing by influential entrepreneurs from his community may work in his favour.

In 2019, elections to Vellore Lok Sabha seat, DMK's DM Kathir Anand secured about 22,000 votes more than AC Shanmugam of Puthia Neethi Katchi contesting on Two Leaves, and that tilted the scales towards him. DMK and IUML expect the same trend to continue.

The third main candidate in the fray is Vakeel Ahmed of All India Majlis Itihadul Muslimeen (AIMIMI) led by Asaduddin Owaisi. Undaunted by the big following the two major Dravidian parties and IUML have got in the segment, he is hopeful for a 'miracle'.

"It is going to be a 2021 miracle in Vaniyambadi," he sounds confidential.

The State president of AIMIM, which faces the elections in the company of TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK, is banking on the crush for a change among the voters. However, he got just 10,177 votes in 2016 when contested alone.

Owaisi is stated to have been on a muted campaign unlike his usual style. Known for his fiery speech rousing the followers, he keeps it low this time around.

The long-pending demands of voters include extension of Hogenakkal combined water supply scheme, setting up of industries to provide jobs to local workforce, a government arts and science college and improving the facilities at the government hospital.

Vanniyar community men and Muslims constitute major chunks of the electorate numbering more than sixty thousand followed by Mudaliyars in Vaniyambadi which is famous for the sumptuous biryani and leather goods.

While AIADMK is working hard to retain the seat, DMK alliance is looking for grabbing it and AIMIM is hoping to sneak into the fortress.

Constituency history:

Year, Party Votes Candidate Party Votes Runner-up 2016, IUML 55,062 Nilofer Kafeel AIADMK 69,588 Syed Farooq 2011, DML 62,338 Govi Sampath Kumar AIADMK 80,563 Abdul Basith

Electorate: