LOL Sabha: DMK leaders ‘inviting’ PM Modi to campaign

CHENNAI: Candidates engaging in verbal duels on social media is nothing new. However, a section of DMK candidates took to Twitter to cheekily invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for their rival candidates, as they believed it would increase their winning margins!

During the previous visits of PM Modi to the State, the Opposition had used the hashtag #gobackmodi to target him. However, this time around, they have been inviting him, albeit with a series of sarcastic tweets.

For example, a tweet by DMK’s RS Rajakannappan reads: “Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Muthukulathur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir.” Nearly 100 DMK candidates tweeted in a similar manner.

One of the DMK candidates told Express, “Not only DMK, even AIADMK and BJP candidates in particular, believed that the campaign of Modi would actually hurt them and help us. It is evident from the fact that many BJP candidates don’t have Modi’s name and picture in their election pamphlets.” He added that even BJP’s State chief L Murugan, star candidates Annamalai and H Raja are reluctant to mention Modi’s name in their wall graffiti. “H Raja (Karaikudi candidate) didn’t mention a word about BJP and Modi in his tweet a few days ago and literally identified himself as an AIADMK candidate.”

One of DMK’s district-level functionaries told Express that party chief MK Stalin had already said that Modi’s campaign would only reduce the AIADMK’s vote share and would help DMK get a higher winning margin. “Our candidates are expressing the same view,” he said.

Responding to the DMK’s efforts to defame Modi, ANS Prasath, BJP’s media wing president, told Express, “The PM’s remarks about DMK’s atrocities against women has had an impact among women voters. Hence, to counter his efforts, the DMK is trying to get cheap publicity with the help of I-PAC. It was posted only to divert attention from the allegations against them(DMK).” He was confident that the efforts of DMK wouldn’t succeed and NDA would win.

Meanwhile, veteran political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy told Express, “To avoid the split of anti-Modi votes between Seeman and Kamal Haasan, and to consolidate all the anti-Modi votes towards DMK, they have applied this strategy”.

