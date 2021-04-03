STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court orders notice to Tamil Nadu government on plea to post FIRs online

According to the petitioner, the FIRs, once registered, have to be uploaded on the website within 24 hours.

Published: 03rd April 2021 12:06 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a report on a plea to upload online all First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the police, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy gave a direction to this effect while passing interim orders on a PIL from advocate M Balaji, on Thursday.

However, the police department failed to do so.

In its reply, the police department submitted that due to the sensitivity of cases, the facilities to view the FIR in certain cases are not programmed.

However, steps will be taken to explore the possibilities of uploading the FIRs in future, it said.

The bench said such measures should be devised expeditiously and the state should indicate the measures taken to implement the direction of the Supreme Court, within six weeks.

