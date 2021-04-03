Namesakes out to play spoilsport in Dharapuram?

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a bizarre development, two independent candidates in Dharapuram, with the same name as the DMK candidate Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, were found to have mentioned the same contact number in their poll affidavits.

The independent candidates, K Kayalvizhi (42) of Kamaraj Nagar in Alangium, and P Kayalvizhi (27) of Kamarajapuram, would be contesting on the 'pen nib with seven rays' and 'swing' symbols respectively.

When TNIE called the phone number, Rajendran, husband of K Kayalvizhi, picked up. He said that he was shocked to find out that the number was being shared widely on social media. "As it could be a clerical error, we immediately submitted a letter to Dharapuram Returning Officer in this regard." P Kayalvizhi could not be reached for comment.

Dharapuram RO and Sub-Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar told TNIE that the officials typically do not verify contact details. "We check important things such as electoral roll certificate, income tax returns, and properties. Whether or not a candidate offers a contact number is not a valid ground for rejection,” he said, adding that no one had raised objections in this matter. “If we need to contact any candidate, we reach out to their agents or chief agent," he added.

However, DMK candidate Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said she was not worried about the issue. “Voters focus on the DMK’s 'Rising Sun' symbol and would not get misled by this. Here, the symbol is more important than the candidates’ names."