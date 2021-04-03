Rajapalayam: No cakewalk for Rajenthra Bhalaji 

Azeefa Fathima By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Rajapalayam, popular for its delicious mangoes and weaving industry, will be a tightrope walk for Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, the incumbent Sivakasi MLA who is contesting here for the first time. He will be facing sitting DMK MLA S Thangapandian (52), who has earned the goodwill of the people in the constituency.

Of the 13 elections held in the constituency since in 1962, DMK has won three times, AIADMK five times, Congress twice and CPI once. Thangapandian lost in 2011 to K Gopalsamy of AIADMK before emerging triumphant in 2016. He told Express, “Despite being an MLA from the Opposition party, I have brought in a railway bridge here, the underground drainage (UGD) system under the AMRUT scheme, Thamirabharani Combined Water Scheme and the CT scan machine to the Rajapalayam GH.” Apart from this, he has also set up drinking water tanks in several places from his MLA funds.

S Thangapandian

He also said that upgrading the Rajapalayam GH with all hi-tech facilities on par with the Madurai and Palayamkottai GHs is his aim. “On winning, I will also bring an arts and science college for women, an outer ring road and other necessary facilities,” he added. On the other hand, AIADMK veteran and Minister Bhalaji had won from Sivakasi in 2011 and 2016. He reportedly faced a strong incumbency wave there, resulting in his shift to Rajapalayam.

On his achievements in his previous constituency, the minister said he built the Government Arts and Science College in Sivakasi, the New Bus Stand at Thiruthangal, upgraded the Sivakasi GH, brought a new government hospital at Thiruthangal, fireworks training units and several other projects. “I was the one who brought the Thamirabharani Combined Drinking Water Scheme, the railway bridge and drainage works to Rajapalayam, several Amma Mini Clinics and many other developmental schemes. Further, there were no communal clashes during my tenure. I was also instrumental in reducing the GST for firecrackers”, he added.

Bhalaji also promises to set up several employment camps in Rajapalayam once he is elected, upgrade the Rajapalayam GH, complete the railway bridge and drainage works and lay proper roads. “I do not have a family and the people of my constituency are my family. I will do everything for their betterment,” he says. On switching constituencies, Bhalaji had earlier stated that he chose Rajapalayam based on the advice of a sage from Tiruvannamalai. “From social activists and party cadre to my friends and relatives here, all had been asking me to contest from Rajpalayam. A sadhu told me to switch to a constituency whose name starts with ‘Ra’,” he had said.

While a number of voters belong to Scheduled Caste communities, a majority of them fall under the category ‘Devendrakula Velalar’. There is also a sizeable population of Nadar, Devar and Raju communities. Caste arithmetic plays a significant role here. Among the key issues pointed out by the Rajapalayam public are the pending railway bridge, water scheme and drinage works. “All these pending works should be completed without delay. The roads are congested due to these pending works. An outer ring road is the need of the hour,” says RM Anandh, a businessman. He also adds that an MRI scanning facility at the GH would be of great help to the patients.

Speaking about farming issues, Tamil Vivasaayigal Sangam president OA Narayanasamy said, “A mango pulp manufacturing unit along with a procurement centre must be set up as Rajapalayam is known for mangoes. This would ensure that farmers are provided proper payment for their produce and are not at the mercy of brokers.” He also said that there should be one procurement centre for every 25 villages for all the crops. Maruthaamalai, a weaver said: “We currently have only nine months of work. This must be increased to 12 months.”

Also in the fray is AMMK candidate K Kalimuthu (59), who shifted from AIADMK after he was denied the ticket. There are rumours that alliance party BJP’s cadre in the region are unhappy as well, as they were expecting actor-turned-politician Gautami Tadimalla to contest here. As Gautami belongs to the Raju community, it could sway voters of the community away from the ruling party. Overall, a neck-and-neck race is in the offing in Rajapalayam.