Salem is AIADMK’s fort, says EPS

By Express News Service

SALEM/CHENNAI: “Salem is the fort of AIADMK. In the last Assembly elections, we won 10 out of 11 seats here,” said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He was campaigning at Attaiyampatti in Salem district on Friday.

He said, “We have implemented many schemes in Veerapandi Assembly constituency. I have also gone to each and every panchayat in the constituency. Now the DMK family, including MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, Kanimozhi and Dhayanidhi Maran, are visiting Salem.” He added, “Stalin said that the AIADMK will vanish after this election. He should come and see this crowd and then, he will understand the power of AIADMK.”

Palaniswami further said, “The DMK was in the BJP alliance from 1999 to 2004. But, now they are criticising us for having an alliance with the BJP. They are alleging that we are BJP’s slaves. It is not true. We maintain good relationship with the Centre for the welfare of people. Our Prime Minister respects and loves the people of TN. He gives whatever schemes we ask for. Today also, I met him at Madurai and he has assured to provide more schemes.”

Palaniswami also charged that the DMK, which was in alliance with the BJP till 2004, and then with the Congress, did not bring in any schemes or industries to the State. “We do not change colours like the DMK,” he said. “AIADMK is a party which gives seats to an ordinary person. In AIADMK, even an ordinary cadre can become MLA, MP, Minister and even CM. Now, TN is a peaceful State and there is no caste or community fight,” he said.

Appeal to voters

Continuing their appeal to the voters for the second day, Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said antecedents of the past DMK regimes prove that they should not return to power. After MGR’s demise, the DMK came to power in 1989, said the leaders, adding that they could not provide clean governance. “TN became restless due to law and order issues and the Centre dissolved the DMK regime. So, the people should think what rights do they have to come back to power,” they added.