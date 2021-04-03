Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Makkal Neethi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan's plea for free, fair elections

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Saturday appealed to all contestants to cooperate for a free, fair elections that should be held in democratic manner.

In an open letter to the candidates, Haasan, who is contesting from the Coimbatore south constituency, said an election is neither a battleground nor a cricket match between two sides.

Victory or defeat is not the end of an election, he said.

Stating the election in this constituency should be held in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner, he said let the voters choose the right candidate.

"It is the victory of the people of the constituency, whoever wins," he said.

All have come to work for the people and it would become a democratic tradition if all the contestants give shoulder to the winning candidate, he said.