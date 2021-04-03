Tamil Nadu Elections: Authorities to spread voting awareness among Chennaiites

Corporation to up voting awareness measures
The Chennai Corporation has vowed to increase voting awareness in the city for the upcoming Assembly polls. Addressing reporters here, after seeing a sand-art on importance of voting at Marina Beach, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said various measures were being taken to increase voting awareness
Steps to improve voter turnout
Staff from the civic body’s education department are going door-to-door to implement the SVEEP programme of the ECI to spread voting awareness
Political parties cooperated well in not defacing walls and public places
So far, 453 election-related complaints have been received, and the civic body has seized `52 crore unaccounted cash
SVEEP is being implemented as part of voters’ education and enrolment programme. Voting is a democratic right and it has to be exercised
Civic body has been taking measures to include all the voters, even those who enrolled in the last minute, in the electoral rolls
If private companies fail to provide paid leave for staff on voting day (April 6), action will be taken on them under Representation of People’s Act