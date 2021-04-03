STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Elections: Authorities to spread voting awareness among Chennaiites

The Chennai Corporation has vowed to increase voting awareness in the city for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

A woman getting her picture clicked while posing behind a voter awareness selfie point installed at Marina Beach in Chennai on Friday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

Corporation to up voting awareness measures
The Chennai Corporation has vowed to increase voting awareness in the city for the upcoming Assembly polls. Addressing reporters here, after seeing a sand-art on importance of voting at Marina Beach, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said various measures were being taken to increase voting awareness

Steps to improve voter turnout

Staff from the civic body’s education department are going door-to-door to implement the SVEEP programme of the ECI to spread voting awareness

Political parties cooperated well in not defacing walls and public places

So far, 453 election-related complaints have been received, and the civic body has seized `52 crore unaccounted cash

Political parties cooperated well in not defacing walls and public placesa

SVEEP is being implemented as part of voters’ education and enrolment programme. Voting is a democratic right and it has to be exercised

Civic body has been taking measures to include all the voters, even those who enrolled in the last minute, in the electoral rolls

If private companies fail to provide paid leave for staff on voting day (April 6), action will be taken on them under Representation of People’s Act

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections Chennai Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp