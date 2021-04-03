A detailed look at the problems plaguing the constituencies in Tamil Nadu
The occupation of people is predominantly agriculture and silk saree weaving
Voters
Male 1,33,253
Female 1,41,788
others 22
Total 2,75,063
Sitting MLA
Sevoor S Ramachandran (AIADMK) won by 7,327 votes
Past elections
1996 -R. Sivanandam (DMK)
2001 -K Ramachandran (AIADMK)
2006 -R Sivanandam (DMK)
2011 -TM Babu Murugavel (DMDK)
2016 - Sevoor S Ramachandran (AIADMK)
Face off
Sevoor S Ramachandran (AIADMK) Vs SS Anbalagan (DMK)