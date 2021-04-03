Tamil Nadu Elections: Feather in cap for AIADMK

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday highlighted the key achievements and the welfare and development schemes taken up by the AIADMK government over the years. Here are a few —
Waiver of Rs 12,110-crore worth crop loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers
Resolved five-decade-old Cauvery water dispute by forming Cauvery Water Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Board
Waiver of loans availed by women self-help groups from cooperative banks and societies
Delta districts declared as protected agricultural zones
12.51 lakh girls from poor families received one sovereign gold for making thirumangalyam along with
Rs 25,000 & Rs 50,000 as assistance
Rs 81,052-crore worth loans given to 45.77 lakh members of women SHGs
Desilted 5,586 water resources at Rs 1,132 crore under Kudimaramath scheme
50% reservation for women in local bodies
2.85 lakh women given two-wheelers by providing a subsidy of Rs 740 crore
- 52.31 lakh students received free laptops worth Rs 7,322 crore
- 59.77 lakh bicycles given to students during the past 10 years at Rs 2,119 crore
- Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar linking project will be implemented at Rs 14,400 crore
- Athikadavu-Avinashi project being implemented at Rs 1,652 crore
- Free power supply for 2.38 lakh weavers
- Creation of six new districts
- 2 GB free data being provided to 9.69 lakh college students
- Round-the-clock CM’s Helpline 1100 for grievance redressal
- 11 new government medical colleges, 21 polytechnic colleges, 40 arts and science colleges