Tamil Nadu Elections: Feather in cap for AIADMK

By Express News Service

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday highlighted the key achievements and the welfare and development schemes taken up by the AIADMK government over the years. Here are a few —

Waiver of Rs 12,110-crore worth crop loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers

Resolved five-decade-old Cauvery water dispute by forming Cauvery Water Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Board

Waiver of loans availed by women self-help groups from cooperative banks and societies

Delta districts declared as protected agricultural zones

12.51 lakh girls from poor families received one sovereign gold for making thirumangalyam along with

Rs 25,000 & Rs 50,000 as assistance

Rs 81,052-crore worth loans given to 45.77 lakh members of women SHGs

Desilted 5,586 water resources at Rs 1,132 crore under Kudimaramath scheme

50% reservation for women in local bodies

2.85 lakh women given two-wheelers by providing a subsidy of Rs 740 crore