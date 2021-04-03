STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three assembly constituencies bordering Tamil Nadu to be sealed on polling day

The EC said central forces would also be deployed in problematic booths in the three constituencies--Udumbanchola, Peerumedu and Devikulam Assembly seats in Idukki district.

Published: 03rd April 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

Polling in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be held on April 6.(Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Election Commission on Saturday informed the Kerala High Court that three Assembly constituencies bordering Tamil Nadu will be sealed on the day of the state assembly elections on April 6.

The EC said central forces would also be deployed in problematic booths in the three constituencies--Udumbanchola, Peerumedu and Devikulam Assembly seats in Idukki district.

A submission in this regard was made when the court considered the petition filed by UDF candidates of these constituencies, seeking a direction to the Commission to seal the entry points of the constituencies through which vehicles enter through Tamil Nadu border and deploy central forces for protection in the problematic booths there.

In their pleas, the candidates expressed apprehension that those people who have their names in electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and Kerala may cast ballots in two states.

In response to another plea filed by the UDF Candidate in Aroor Constituency (Alappuzha district), seeking videography of voting to detect bogus voting, the poll panel also informed the court that the same would be done on the day of voting.

Considering the assurances given by the Election Commission, Justice N Nagaresh disposed of the petitions.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 AIADMK DMK Election commision
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp