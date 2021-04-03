TN elections fail to boost hotel industry

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Elections are usually considered a boon to hotels in the State. Cadre and the public throng eateries in groups during canvassing by various political parties, helping them rake in handsome profits. However, these days, hotels are not getting enough orders, rues Dr M Venkadasubbu, President Tamil Nadu Hotels & Restaurants Association.

“There has been an estimated 25 to 30 per cent fall in footfalls this election when compared to previous elections,” said Venkadasubbu. He also blames fears of a second wave of Covid-19 for the decline. “Business is dull and we are preparing for a lean season due to the spread of Covid-19. The second wave may result in restrictions by the government which will further dampen our business,” he says.

Chennai Hotel Association president M Ravi told Express in Chennai that business has not been thriving as it used to be during previous elections. “Nowadays, party cadre are leasing out wedding halls or even cook on the streets,” he says. As a result there have been no bulk orders for the hotels.

And this could be true. A party worker told Express that now, rather than visiting hotels, food is served through community kitchens. Some party candidates pay money to the cadre rather than taking them to hotels. “Hotels are costlier now and this cuts costs,” said an Opposition party worker. Another worker said that since campaigning activities have been restricted as per election directives, spending on hotels is less. Ravi says that he was hoping for business to pick up after the elections. “But the second wave has watered down our hopes,” he says.

T Natarajan, CEO, GRT Hotels and Resorts and secretary of South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA), says: “We are getting clients. They may be from the State government and political parties. There is some activity but business is down.”

Interestingly, hotels are now looking at the IPL season to boost their business. He also says that there could be restrictions, possibly after April 11. “This may not be like the usual lockdown. But restrictions will be in place, like 50% attendance in offices and gatherings,” he added. He said States have already started imposing restrictions and making RT-PCR test certificates mandatory for travel. “We don’t know when it will end. Now, cases are rising rapidly,” he added.