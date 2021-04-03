Udhayanidhi dares I-T department to raid him

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Reacting to the I-T raids at his sister Senthamarai’s house, DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin dared the Income Tax Department to conduct a raid at his house as well. Addressing a rally in the district, Udhayanidhi said, “I am willing to show everything in my house [to the department].

Our cadre are not afraid of PM Narendra Modi.” Speaking on the controversy over his comments about late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, he said that he was merely responding to PM Modi’s remarks about him and maintained that he did not say anything wrong.

“In Dharapuram, Modi said that I was elevated in the party through a short cut. To this, I responded that despite the presence of many senior leaders like Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, LK Advani, and Murli Manohar Joshi in the BJP, Narendra Modi got the PM post through a short cut.”