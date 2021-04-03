We aren’t controlling AIADMK, says Amit Shah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday denied allegations that BJP was remote-controlling AIADMK. “We are friends and we will continue to be friends,” Shah said in an interview to a Tamil television channel.

Asked about the statement of DMK president MK Stalin that every vote cast in favour of AIADMK is actually a vote in favour of BJP, Shah said, “We give equal treatment to all parties. We are also concerned about the development of their States.”

When asked about a possible anti-incumbency wave, Shah pointed out that BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, and there was no anti-incumbency wave in the State. “I am sure people of Tamil Nadu are happy now,” he said. On Saturday, Shah is canvassing votes for Kushboo Sundar in Thousand Lights. In the evening, he is campaigning for Nainar Nagenthran, in Tirunelveli.