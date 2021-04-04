Amit Shah draws similarity between PM Modi, EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: “Tamil Nadu’s growth is possible only when we defeat the corrupt and dynastic combine of the DMK and Congress,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. He was participating in a roadshow held in Chennai in support of the BJP’s Thousand Lights candidate, Khusbu Sundar. Shah travelled atop a decorated open van with Khusbu and other NDA candidates, amid slogans raised by the cadre.

Speaking to reporters, Shah said only the AIADMK-BJP alliance can protect those who believe in the culture of TN and all sections of the society. He also appealed to the people to give a massive narendra modi all NDA candidates in the State.

Shah also lauded Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for taking the State on the path of development and for its efficient handling of the Covid pandemic. He said that Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of the fight against the infection.

To fulfil the dreams of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the development initiatives launched by PM Modi across the country should come to TN, he added. Later in the day, Shah also campaigned for Tirunelveli candidate Nainar Nagendran and AIADMK’s Nanguneri candidate Ganesaraja. During the rally, he drew similarities between Modi and Palaniswami. He said, just like Modi, who worked at a tea stall, became the leader, Palaniswami also rose to the post of CM from being a farmer and a worker.