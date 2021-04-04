Anitha's brother seeks action against manipulated video posted by Minister K Pandiarajan

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Manirathnam, the brother of the late MBBS aspirant S Anitha, lodged a complaint with Ariyalur SP V Baskaran on Sunday seeking action against AIADMK minister and Avadi MLA candidate K Pandiarajan for sharing a manipulated video of his sister. In the video, posted from the minister's Twitter handle, Anitha is shown as speaking highly of the AIADMK and expressing support for the party.

The manipulated video have widely been slammed. Manirathnam, in his complaint, said, "The Twitter post by Minister Pandiarajan showed an edited video of Anitha, dubbed by someone. It seeks support for AIADMK and levels allegations against the DMK. However in reality it was the other way around. We are hurt seeing a video like that. It saddens us." He added that Anitha had protested against the NEET and it was condemnable to post a video of her seeking support for the AIADMK.

Anitha's brother S Manirathnam meeting SP V Baskaran in Ariyalur | EPS

Later in the day, the minister deleted the video from his Twitter handle and posted a video clarifying the issue. In the video, Pandiarajan claimed that the tweet had been posted without his knowledge or permission. He also said that a complaint would be lodged with cybercrime police on the matter and said, "I have no intention of maligning any person. The person who made this tweet would be found and appropriate action will be taken against them."