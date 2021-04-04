DMK losing patience in Tamil Nadu: JP Nadda

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP’s national president, JP Nadda, on Saturday stated that the DMK was losing its patience in the State and that the statements made by its leaders against women and Dalits were shameful. Nadda was campaigning for the party’s Modakurichi candidate, CK Saraswathi, in Erode on Saturday. “The DMK and Congress do not believe in democracy but are known for doing politics of opportunism and dynasty. They are trying to defame TN,” said Nadda, adding that the voters should teach a fitting lesson to the Dravidian party in the polls.

Making a pitch for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Nadda said that the BJP and AIADMK would lead the State on the developmental front. Unlike other parties, he said, the NDA understood the sentiments and regional aspirations of Tamil people and that was when the Ordinance to revoke Jallikattu ban was given. He also pointed out that the Centre has sanctioned several projects such as the Defence Corridor among others, for the State.

In a scathing attack on the DMK, he said that the three letters stood for ‘dynasty, money and katta panchayat (kangaroo court)’. “The opposition parties are known for corruption -- 2G means two generations of corruption in Maran family, 3G is three generations of corruption in Stalin family and 4G is four generations of corruption in Congress family,” he said. Nadda also took a dig at DMK president MK Stalin for failing to condemn Karuppar Koottam that denigrated the ‘Kanda Shasti Kavacham’.