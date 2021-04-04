STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only AIADMK can protect common man: Palaniswami

In conversation with Express, CM Palaniswami denies anti-incumbency wave, says his government maintained balance between welfare and development

Published: 04th April 2021

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday expressed confidence that the AIADMK would return to power with the alliance winning more than 200 seats in the State. He also stoutly denied the existence of any anti-incumbency wave against his government, saying it delivered on its promises by implementing historic schemes and developmental projects.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Palaniswami answered questions on various issues, including allocation of seats for aspirants, the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community, criticism regarding the alliance with the BJP, and his relationship with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, among other things.

Asked about the possibility of Tamil Nadu becoming the State with the highest debt burden due to poll promises, such as Rs 1,500 per month for women family heads, six gas cylinders per year, and washing machines for family card holders, Palaniswami recalled how the noon meal scheme of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran faced criticism from several quarters, including the DMK, when i t was introduced. “Now, the whole world considers it as a model scheme.

In the last 10 years, we have been balancing between welfare and development. Welfare measures are a direct intervention to improve the economic well-being of people. In a democracy, political will to implement such welfare- oriented programmes is needed,” Palaniswami reasoned, adding that funds for such schemes would be sourced without compromising development and fiscal discipline.

On the notion that there is an antiincumbency wave, the Chief Minister said, “That is a politically-motivated propaganda by the Opposition. I see very positive responses to our campaign from the people. I have been Chief Minister for just four years, but implemented a number of historic schemes and projects. How can there be a mood of anti-incumbency when our government has delivered the goods?” Palaniswami said that as a firsttime Chief Minister, he received much warmth from the public.

“For the development of the State to continue which the people want I must continue as Chief Minister. I am sure the people trust me,” he added. As for why people should vote for the AIADMK and reject the DMK-led alliance, he said this is necessary for the development of Tamil Nadu. “The DMK must be rejected primarily for its dynastic politics and undemocratic and arrogant attitude of its leaders. The common man will be protected only if the AIADMK comes to power.”

