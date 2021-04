By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties extended Easter wishes to the public. TNCC president KS Alagiri stated that Christians worldwide celebrate Easter – when Christ was resurrected – with joy, and on behalf of the TNCC, extended wishes.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko stated that Easter brings hope and that dawn will one day set in the minds of those who are suffering in the darkness of death. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also extended wishes.