PM Modi does not care about fishers: Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin said that the incumbent AIADMK government had failed to address grievances of people. He was campaigning across the capital city on Saturday.

Published: 04th April 2021 06:07 AM

DMK president MK Stalin campaigning in Sholinganallur Assembly constituency on Saturday | martin louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAGAPATTINAM: DMK president MK Stalin said that the incumbent AIADMK government had failed to address grievances of people. He was campaigning across the capital city on Saturday. “I served two terms as the Mayor of Chennai Corporation and lived at Velachery during that time. I did a lot of things to protect the area from floods. But, during the last 10 years, no developmental works have been done here. The AIADMK government has failed to address the people,” said Stalin.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on women safety, he said, “Modi spoke about women safety at Dharapuram but he doesn’t know what happened in Pollachi, just about 50 km away from there. If he knew about it, he wouldn’t have even spoken on the issue.”

Stalin also campaigned in Sholinganallur, Virugambakkam, Thousand Lights and T Nagar constituencies. Earlier in the day, speaking at Nagapattinam, he said Modi and the Centre does not care for fishers and their rights. “Modi has stated that the Centre’s objective is to protect fishers.

However, there have been multiple assaults on them over the past seven years. Many have been arrested, intimidated and killed. After we form the government, we will get back their lost rights,” said Stalin. He also alleged that the Centre was trying to implement the controversial port projects in Kanniyakumari, and assured that the projects would not be set up if DMK forms the government.

