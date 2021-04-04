Report sought on engaging trained personnel in EOW

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing its displeasure for not heeding to orders to have trained personnel with domain knowledge, the Madras High Court has directed the State Chief and Home Secretaries to file a detailed report suggesting measures to introduce a degree of specialisation in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State police, explaining the manner of recruitment or even engagement of consultants (chartered accountants and auditors) to handle cases.

The direction pertains to a PIL seeking technical expertise in the EOW by identifying appropriate personnel having an aptitude or understanding of economic affairs. The matter relates to the alleged embezzlement of funds by trustees of Franklin Templeton Asset Management India Pvt Ltd in respect to six mutual funds. The Franklin Templeton case requires investigating agencies that have the wherewithal and domain knowledge to undertake such tasks, the petition stated.

The first Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passing the directions observed, “... despite earlier orders of this court to ensure that the Economic Offences Wing is manned by trained personnel who have experience in or knowledge of accounting, auditing and market conditions, no attempt has been made to either train personnel or recruit trained personnel or even engage experts or consultants in such regard.

There are several auditors and investment managers in the State whose services may be availed of by the State police whether to train a set of personnel or to develop a stream to deal only with economic offences. Such wing may also aid in unearthing or appropriately dealing with many matters under the Prevention of Corruption Act.” The court adjourned hearing of the plea to June.