Tamil Nadu reports 3,581 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu reported 3,581 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 8,99,807 and toll to 12,778. Chennai reported 1,344 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 297, 124 and 163 cases respectively.

After Chennai, the highest number of cases was reported from Coimbatore with 315. Three other districts reported over 100 cases -- Thanjavur (136), Tiruppur (105) and Tiruchy (150). Only four districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

Among the people who tested positive in the state are 19 passengers, one from UAE, who travelled by air, five from Maharashtra, three each from Bangladesh and Jharkhand, two each from Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal and one from Karnataka. All these passengers travelled by road.

Tamil Nadu tested 82,791 samples and 82,187 people on the day. After 1,813 people were discharged, the State had 21,958 active cases.

According to the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, two didn't have comorbid conditions.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchy City Corporation on Sunday imposed containment zone restrictions at a building in Srirangam, a famous pilgrim spot, after 12 people staying there were found to have contracted Covid-19. Senior officials said that they had directed the sanitary supervisor to provide the necessary assistance for the residents of the apartment building.

“We have closed only the front gate of the apartment mainly to restrict the entry of outsiders to the apartment. There is an alternative exit point for those staying inside the apartment. They can use that for an emergency situation,” a senior corporation official said.

Officials clarified that they have imposed restrictions only for those staying inside the apartment and the corporation has not made the entire area a containment zone.

“This means we have imposed restrictions only for those staying inside the apartment. We have not blocked any streets near the apartment. We have also directed our officers to ensure that the residents follow the regulations. If they need any essential items or materials our employees would arrange that,” a corporation official said.

Sources said that the corporation imposed this regulation as the cases were rising in the apartment.

“Initially, three people were infected with the coronavirus. After a few days, about six cases came from the apartment. Now, there are 12 cases. Therefore, we were left without any option but to impose the restrictions to arrest the spread,” a source said.

The emergence of a cluster in a major pilgrim spot has raised concerns about the spread of the virus in the area. However, sources said that the corporation is taking all efforts to contain the spread.

“Our team has already collected the samples of several people to assess the spread of the virus. There is no need for panic,” an official requesting anonymity said.