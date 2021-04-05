AIADMK, DMK cadre clash in Coimbatore, seven injured

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Seven persons, including a minor girl, sustained injuries in a clash between AIADMK and DMK cadre at Athupalam junction in Coimbatore on Sunday. Sources said supporters of S P Velumani (AIADMK) and Karthikeya Sivasenapathy (DMK), reached Athupalam, a place having a Muslim majority, at the same time, and argued with each other. Police intervened and managed to bring the situation under control. Senior police officers too rushed to the spot.

The injured were sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, but the cadres exchanged heated words and blows again. Police intervened again. Additional personnel were deployed on the hospital premises. Senior leaders of both parties spoke to their cadre as well.

Since both parties blamed each other, police launched probe without registering an FIR. A senior police officer said that though AIADMK and DMK were allocated different timings for their campaigns, they started around the same time which led to the face-off. A similar situated developed at Vadavalli Junction in Coimbatore North constituency, where AIADMK, DMK and AMMK candidates tried to campaign at the same time due to a tight schedule on the last day. The police, however, intervened and contained the situation.