By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former minister and BJP candidate A Namassivayam tested positive for Covid-19 on

Sunday and is hospitalized.

A couple of days back, he campaigned across Puducherry and Karaikal for NDA alliance.

On Friday afternoon, while he was campaigning at Sompattu village, Namassivayam fell ill and stopped his campaign. He went to a private hospital and based on doctor’s advise, samples were taken for Covid-19 test.