Lady cop, on poll duty, killed in mishap in Vellore

The deceased identified as Malathy was serving as the Head Constable in the Vellore North (Law and Order) police station.

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A lady cop, who was part of a Static Surveillance Team (SST), died while a photographer suffered injuries in a road accident in K.V. Kuppam in Vellore district on Sunday night.

The deceased identified as Malathy was serving as the Head Constable in the Vellore North (Law and Order) police station.

The team's photographer, 53-year-old Prakasam, was injured and admitted to Gudiyattam government hospital.

Two others escaped unhurt.

Police sources said the SST headed by Handloom Inspector V. Karthikeyan was going to conduct vehicles-check at Pasumathur junction.

While nearing P.K. Puram bus stop on the Katpadi to Gudiyattam road at around 10.20 pm, the car driver suddenly applied brakes on seeing a dog crossing the road, the police sources said.

The car slid towards the middle of the road before a lorry that was coming in the opposite direction dashed against it.

The car somersaulted before landing upside down, the police sources said. Malathy died on the spot and the photographer sustained injuries.

District Election Officer (DEO) and collector A Shanmuga Sundram, DIG N Kamini and Vellore SP S Selvakumar visited the spot.

The DEO  said a proposal will be sent to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) recommending ex gratia for the family of the deceased and relief assistance for the injured.

The body was sent for post mortem procedure to Government Vellore medical college hospital (GVMCH), Adukkambarai.

Following a complaint lodged by the SST head, the police filed an FIR against the driver of the lorry (TN 52 D 2459) and launched a search to nab him.

The case was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence).

