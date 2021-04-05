Moffusil buses from Koyambedu to be diverted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The moffusil buses that are scheduled to leave on April 5 from Koyambedu have been diverted to different bus termini to avoid traffic congestion. All Andhra-bound buses would ply from Madhavaram bus stand and buses going to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via ECR will depart from KK Nagar bus stop. All buses bound for Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Vikravandy and Panruti will depart from Tambaram-Sanatorium (MEPZ).

The buses heading to Arcot, Arani, Tirupati, Kancheepuram, Hosur via Thiruthani will depart from Poonamallee Bus Stand. Further, buses for Thiruvannamalai via Tindivanam, Polur and Gingee via Panruti, Neyveli, Chidambaram will leave from the Tambaram bus stand (near railway station).

Buses going to other places including Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Pudukottai among others will leave from the Koyamedu terminus.