Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Quick glance at the list of items seized recently

A quick glance at the list of items seized recently
149 gold coins worth Rs 5 lakh seized by flying squads in Karaikal on Sunday
Currency Radar
Unaccounted Cash
Rs 11.38 lakh at Cuddalore district, Kurinjipadi
Rs 98 lakh in Coimbatore city
Rs 1.06 crore in Vellore district
Rs 1.15 crore in Veerapandi Salem
Rs 1.23 crore in Chennai
Rs 1.3 crore seized Saidapet
Rs 12.65 lakh seized in Pollachi
Rs 6.33 lakhs seized from Tenkasi.
Rs 3.46 lakh form Manamadurai district
Rs 3.07 lakh seized at Tiruchirappalli
Rs 45 lakh cash seized at Sivakasi
Rs 13.99 lakh seized from Virudhachalam Town
Rs 12.17 lakh from Palayamkottai
Rs 2 lakh at Mettur
Rs 65 lakh at Virudhunagar
Rs 3.9 lakh seized in Attur
Rs 91.56 lakh seized in Ranipet district
Other items
- 1412 bottles seized from Lalgudi
- 2051 bottles of beer seized by Cheyyur police
- 85 liquor bottles seized at Kolathur
- 7600 litres of IMFL destroyed in Kallakurichi district
- 992 sarees captured in Edappadi
- 312 liquor bottles seized from Thoothukudi town
- 8,000 mufflers seized in Mettur
- 330 bottles of liquor seized in Pollachi
- A vehicle with a few postal ballots and campaign pamphlets was intercepted at Sankarapuram. The vehicle had not taken permission for campaigning purposes
- Four people with cash and voters list were apprehended at Kanchipuram