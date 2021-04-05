Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Quick glance at the list of items seized recently

By Express News Service

A quick glance at the list of items seized recently

149 gold coins worth Rs 5 lakh seized by flying squads in Karaikal on Sunday

Currency Radar

Unaccounted Cash

Rs 11.38 lakh at Cuddalore district, Kurinjipadi

Rs 98 lakh in Coimbatore city

Rs 1.06 crore in Vellore district

Rs 1.15 crore in Veerapandi Salem

Rs 1.23 crore in Chennai

Rs 1.3 crore seized Saidapet

Rs 12.65 lakh seized in Pollachi

Rs 6.33 lakhs seized from Tenkasi.

Rs 3.46 lakh form Manamadurai district

Rs 3.07 lakh seized at Tiruchirappalli

Rs 45 lakh cash seized at Sivakasi

Rs 13.99 lakh seized from Virudhachalam Town

Rs 12.17 lakh from Palayamkottai

Rs 2 lakh at Mettur

Rs 65 lakh at Virudhunagar

Rs 3.9 lakh seized in Attur

Rs 91.56 lakh seized in Ranipet district

Other items