Tamil Nadu elections 2021: AIADMK, DMK vote pitch

By Express News Service

EPS on why you should vote for AIADMK

For continuation of development agenda

For good rapport with the Centre

Peaceful and largely violence-free environment in State

People friendly measures like 7.5% quota for govt school students in medical admissions

For a regime based on the late party supremo J Jayalalithaa’s vision

EPS on why you should reject DMK

It promotes dynasty politics

DMK cadre and leaders would engage in atrocities like land-grabbing if given power

The party disrespects women

Many power centres in the party’s first family will control State

The party and its leaders don’t respect traditional Hindu beliefs

Stalin on why you should vote for DMK

To rescue the State from decline in the economic and development fronts

To stop “cultural attack” on Tamils by the Centre

To enhance employment opportunities via large scale government recruitment and 75% reservation for Tamils in the private sector

To protect principles of federalism and rights of the State governments

To bring out the “mystery” behind Jayalalithaa’s demise.

Stalin on why you should reject AIADMK