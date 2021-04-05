STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu elections 2021: AIADMK, DMK vote pitch

AIADMK And DMK  present their vote pitch for the upcoming Assembly polls 2021

Published: 05th April 2021 03:25 AM

By Express News Service

EPS on why you should vote for AIADMK

 For continuation of development agenda
 For good rapport with the Centre
 Peaceful and largely violence-free environment in State
 People friendly measures like 7.5% quota for govt school students in medical admissions
 For a regime based on the late party supremo J Jayalalithaa’s vision

EPS on why you should reject DMK

  •  It promotes dynasty politics
  •  DMK cadre and leaders would engage in atrocities like land-grabbing if given power
  •  The party disrespects women
  •  Many power centres in the party’s first family will control State
  •  The party and its leaders don’t respect traditional Hindu beliefs

Stalin on why you should vote for DMK

 To rescue the State from decline in the economic and development fronts
 To stop “cultural attack” on Tamils by the Centre
 To enhance employment opportunities via large scale government recruitment and 75% reservation for Tamils in the private sector
 To protect principles of federalism and rights of the State governments
 To bring out the “mystery” behind Jayalalithaa’s demise.

Stalin on why you should reject AIADMK

  •  AIADMK MLAs will be remote-controlled by the BJP
  •  Party leaders involved in massive corruption in the last ten years
  •  It failed to safeguard reservation, and principles of social justice
  •  It failed to prevent implementation of NEET
  •  It failed to prevent recruitment of other States’ people  in government services
