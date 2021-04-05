Tamil Nadu elections 2021: AIADMK, DMK vote pitch

EPS on why you should vote for AIADMK
For continuation of development agenda
For good rapport with the Centre
Peaceful and largely violence-free environment in State
People friendly measures like 7.5% quota for govt school students in medical admissions
For a regime based on the late party supremo J Jayalalithaa’s vision
EPS on why you should reject DMK
- It promotes dynasty politics
- DMK cadre and leaders would engage in atrocities like land-grabbing if given power
- The party disrespects women
- Many power centres in the party’s first family will control State
- The party and its leaders don’t respect traditional Hindu beliefs
Stalin on why you should vote for DMK
To rescue the State from decline in the economic and development fronts
To stop “cultural attack” on Tamils by the Centre
To enhance employment opportunities via large scale government recruitment and 75% reservation for Tamils in the private sector
To protect principles of federalism and rights of the State governments
To bring out the “mystery” behind Jayalalithaa’s demise.
Stalin on why you should reject AIADMK
- AIADMK MLAs will be remote-controlled by the BJP
- Party leaders involved in massive corruption in the last ten years
- It failed to safeguard reservation, and principles of social justice
- It failed to prevent implementation of NEET
- It failed to prevent recruitment of other States’ people in government services