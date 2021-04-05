Tamil Nadu elections: Election Commission intensifies vigil against cash-for-votes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has intensified its vigilance against cash distribution to voters across the State to ensure free and fair polls, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said here on Sunday. His statement comes amid seizure of Rs 8.17 crore from various party functionaries across Tamil Nadu between Saturday and Sunday morning.

The total seizure of unaccounted cash and other valuables as on Saturday stood at Rs 428.46 crore, said Sahoo. The party functionaries have been allegedly distributing them to voters in the run up to the elections on April 6.

“The large quantum of cash was seized by the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) and Static Surveillance Team (SST) across TN. All the inputs demanded by EC on cash seizure and cash movement in select constituencies have been given,” said Sahoo, adding that any decision on rescinding the elections will be taken by the poll panel.

Some of the major seizures during the last 24 hours included Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 1.23 crore cash in Saidapet and Thousand Lights respectively, and 7,600 litres of IMFL in Kallakurichi.

Operation Blue Eagle

Supplementing the efforts of EC, Chennai Customs also launched ‘Operation Blue Eagle’ to foil the attempts of gangs from smuggling in cash and valuables to lure voters in Tamil Nadu. They secured Rs 50 lakh worth of unaccounted cash and 36 kg of silver worth Rs 25 lakh, said an official release.