STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: Election Commission intensifies vigil against cash-for-votes

His statement comes amid seizure of Rs 8.17 crore from various party functionaries across Tamil Nadu between Saturday and Sunday morning.

Published: 05th April 2021 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Election Commission has intensified its vigilance against cash distribution to voters across the State to ensure free and fair polls, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said here on Sunday. His statement comes amid seizure of Rs 8.17 crore from various party functionaries across Tamil Nadu between Saturday and Sunday morning.

The total seizure of unaccounted cash and other valuables as on Saturday stood at Rs 428.46 crore, said Sahoo. The party functionaries have been allegedly distributing them to voters in the run up to the elections on April 6. 

“The large quantum of cash was seized by the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) and Static Surveillance Team (SST) across TN. All the inputs demanded by EC on cash seizure and cash movement in select constituencies have been given,” said Sahoo, adding that any decision on rescinding the elections will be taken by the poll panel.  

Some of the major seizures during the last 24 hours included Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 1.23 crore cash in Saidapet and Thousand Lights respectively, and 7,600 litres of IMFL in Kallakurichi.

Operation Blue Eagle
Supplementing the efforts of EC, Chennai Customs also launched ‘Operation Blue Eagle’ to foil the attempts of gangs from smuggling in cash and valuables to lure voters in Tamil Nadu. They secured Rs 50 lakh worth of unaccounted cash and 36 kg of silver worth Rs 25 lakh, said an official release. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Tamil Nadu elections cash distribution to voters
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp