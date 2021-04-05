Tamil Nadu elections: Free rides for the elderly, Persons with Disabilities on poll day

B ANBUSELVAN And NIRUPAMA VISWANATHAN By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has arranged free transportation in collaboration with Uber for voters above the age of 80 years and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) for the April 6 Assembly election. Rides for up to Rs 200 are free on Election Day.

“Rides will be provided from their homes to the respective polling stations and back home up to 5 kms with 100 per cent discount of up to Rs 200,” said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in a statement.

The rider can book the ride through Uber app on mobile phones. The service is available in Chennai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, Corporation officials said PwDs can call a dedicated helpline number that the Corporation will publicise shortly before the polling day, and receive a promotional code that they can use while booking a cab through Uber to go to the polling station. They may also get dropped back using the same code. “The coupon is worth a maximum Rs 200 and any additional cost should be borne by the respective travellers,” a senior Corporation official told Express, adding that the code is not being publicised beforehand since it may be misused and there are only limited codes available. “We are connecting with disability rights activists who will help us pass on the code to PwDs,” the official added.

While disability rights activists call it a welcome move, the existing coupons available for 3,000 persons may not be enough, they say. “The chances of death due to Covid is much higher for the disabled below 45 years of age. The elderly are even more susceptible. When they are willing to come out and vote despite the higher risks, it should be made sure that they are as safe as possible,” said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a disability rights activist.

“It is commendable that Uber has come forward to offer the code and cover a part of the costs but the remaining should have ideally been borne by the election machinery,”she added.The lack of publicity on such a service, although only a day is left for the city to go to polls, is another concern, according to activists. The State has 12.91 lakh voters above the age of 80, and among them over 1.5 voters have cast their votes through postal ballots.

‘Ensure safety’

Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a disability rights activist said, “When the disabled are willing to come out and vote despite the risks, it should be made sure that they are as safe as possible.”

Tight security: 30K personnel to be deployed in Chennai

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Sunday announced various security arrangements made for the elections scheduled on April 6

Bandobust on election day

30,000 Total personnel to be deployed | 23,500 local and armed police personnel

18 paramilitary companies and 10 TN Special Police companies | 3,000 home guards

1,800 home guards from Karnataka | 700 retired police personnel and ex-servicemen

Rules to be followed

No outsiders, without justified reasons, would be allowed to stay in the city till elections are over

No canvassing within 100 metres of polling station

Booths of political parties should not be set up within 200 metres of polling stations

Each candidate is allowed to use only three vehicles. Passes given to such vehicle should be displayed. Any other vehicles would be confiscated

Election officials, agents, voters only would be allowed into polling station. Additionally, a candidate or his/her chief agent can go inside only once

Vehicles of candidates or their political agents must be stopped 100 metres away from polling stations

Storage and movement of liquor is not allowed

Special control room (election cell) to attend to complaints against political parties: 044-23452437; mobile: 9498181239. Will function 24*7 from Sunday evening

Constituencies and polling centres in GCP limits

30 Assembly constituencies (24 full and 6 partial constituencies)

2,083 polling locations

11,872 polling stations

327 locations (having 1,349 polling stations) identified as “vulnerable”. Paramilitary forces to be deployed in 163 locations and remaining would have TNSP personnel depolyed

10 locations (with 30 polling stations) identified as “critical”. Paramilirary and TNSP personnel would be deployed

Counting centres and security arrangements

Loyola College

Queen Mary’s College

Madras Christian College

Anna University

Three-tier security arrangement.

First tier (inner circle): Paramilitary forces

Second: TNSP personnel

Third (outer circle): Local police

Voting machines escort and collection

792 mobile parties along with zonal parties would be coordinating

Each party will have one SI, one TN Special Police armed constable

Mobile parties would| also attend to issues in their respective jurisdictions

Cases booked so far

605disfigurement and defacement

317: violation of MCC

18: petty cases

9: money distribution

Seizures so far

Cash: Rs 44.11 crores cash

Gold ornaments: 50 kgs

Silver articles: 119 kgs