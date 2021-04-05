Tamil Nadu elections: Free rides for the elderly, Persons with Disabilities on poll day

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has arranged free transportation in collaboration with Uber for voters above the age of 80 years and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) for the April 6 Assembly election. Rides for up to Rs 200 are free on Election Day.
“Rides will be provided from their homes to the respective polling stations and back home up to 5 kms with 100 per cent discount of up to Rs 200,” said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in a statement.
The rider can book the ride through Uber app on mobile phones. The service is available in Chennai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore.
Meanwhile, Corporation officials said PwDs can call a dedicated helpline number that the Corporation will publicise shortly before the polling day, and receive a promotional code that they can use while booking a cab through Uber to go to the polling station. They may also get dropped back using the same code. “The coupon is worth a maximum Rs 200 and any additional cost should be borne by the respective travellers,” a senior Corporation official told Express, adding that the code is not being publicised beforehand since it may be misused and there are only limited codes available. “We are connecting with disability rights activists who will help us pass on the code to PwDs,” the official added.
While disability rights activists call it a welcome move, the existing coupons available for 3,000 persons may not be enough, they say. “The chances of death due to Covid is much higher for the disabled below 45 years of age. The elderly are even more susceptible. When they are willing to come out and vote despite the higher risks, it should be made sure that they are as safe as possible,” said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a disability rights activist.
“It is commendable that Uber has come forward to offer the code and cover a part of the costs but the remaining should have ideally been borne by the election machinery,”she added.The lack of publicity on such a service, although only a day is left for the city to go to polls, is another concern, according to activists. The State has 12.91 lakh voters above the age of 80, and among them over 1.5 voters have cast their votes through postal ballots.
‘Ensure safety’
Tight security: 30K personnel to be deployed in Chennai
Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Sunday announced various security arrangements made for the elections scheduled on April 6
Bandobust on election day
30,000 Total personnel to be deployed | 23,500 local and armed police personnel
18 paramilitary companies and 10 TN Special Police companies | 3,000 home guards
1,800 home guards from Karnataka | 700 retired police personnel and ex-servicemen
Rules to be followed
- No outsiders, without justified reasons, would be allowed to stay in the city till elections are over
- No canvassing within 100 metres of polling station
- Booths of political parties should not be set up within 200 metres of polling stations
- Each candidate is allowed to use only three vehicles. Passes given to such vehicle should be displayed. Any other vehicles would be confiscated
- Election officials, agents, voters only would be allowed into polling station. Additionally, a candidate or his/her chief agent can go inside only once
- Vehicles of candidates or their political agents must be stopped 100 metres away from polling stations
- Storage and movement of liquor is not allowed
- Special control room (election cell) to attend to complaints against political parties: 044-23452437; mobile: 9498181239. Will function 24*7 from Sunday evening
Constituencies and polling centres in GCP limits
- 30 Assembly constituencies (24 full and 6 partial constituencies)
- 2,083 polling locations
- 11,872 polling stations
- 327 locations (having 1,349 polling stations) identified as “vulnerable”. Paramilitary forces to be deployed in 163 locations and remaining would have TNSP personnel depolyed
- 10 locations (with 30 polling stations) identified as “critical”. Paramilirary and TNSP personnel would be deployed
Counting centres and security arrangements
Loyola College
Queen Mary’s College
Madras Christian College
Anna University
Three-tier security arrangement.
First tier (inner circle): Paramilitary forces
Second: TNSP personnel
Third (outer circle): Local police
Voting machines escort and collection
792 mobile parties along with zonal parties would be coordinating
Each party will have one SI, one TN Special Police armed constable
Mobile parties would| also attend to issues in their respective jurisdictions
Cases booked so far
605disfigurement and defacement
317: violation of MCC
18: petty cases
9: money distribution
Seizures so far
Cash: Rs 44.11 crores cash
Gold ornaments: 50 kgs
Silver articles: 119 kgs