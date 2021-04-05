STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu polls: CM Palaniswami ends campaigning while thanking Jayalalithaa for chance to serve people 

Says electors in Edappadi, except DMK members, are like AIADMK candidates

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning at Edappadi on Sunday evening

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning at Edappadi on Sunday evening | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: Curtains came down on campaigning across the State on Sunday. Amid searing heat, Chief Minister K Palaniswami electioneered in his home turf - Edappadi constituency, highlighting the schemes implemented by the AIADMK government for the welfare of people in the last ten years.

Reminding electors that the polls would be the first without J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami expressed his gratitude to her for giving him opportunity to seek people’s mandate ten times in his career, including seven times in Assembly polls. Palaniswami said that every elector in his constituency, except the members of DMK and its allies, were like the candidates of AIADMK.

Highlighting AIADMK’s welfare schemes, he said Edappadi got new roads, flyovers, dedicated water supply schemes, colleges, a ring road, Mettur-Sarabanga lift irrigation scheme and 11 Amma mini clinics over the last ten years. “DMK has a history of not treating women well. If voted to power, the party would not let the people live peacefully. 

“It is AIADMK that introduced a mobile application for farmers, waived crop loans and ensured surplus generation of electricity. We also got jobs for 10 lakh youngsters and brought over Rs 3 lakh crore investments to Tamil Nadu through Global Investors Meet,” he said, urging the people to teach DMK a lesson this election. 

The CM also thanked Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, Anbumani Ramadoss, TMC leader G K Vasan and others who campaigned for the party’s candidates.

Comments

