Tamil Nadu polls: Tamils are born with self-respect, says DMK chief Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Invoking the Tamil pride and seeking support to protect it, DMK chief MK Stalin said that his party would not bow down before any other party. “Tamils have never touched others’ feet in the last 3,000 years as we are born with self respect. And this is exactly why we should defeat the ruling party,” Stalin underlined while canvassing votes for party candidates in Kolathur.

“The AIADMK government has been borrowing huge loans and pushing the State into a debt trap. We have to retrieve our State from these selfish forces. The DMK has the huge duty of reviving the State’s economy and bringing TN back on development track,” he added.

On the last day of campaign, he solicited votes for DMK candidates in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Harbour, RK Nagar, Perambur, Madhavaram, Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Egmore, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and his home turf Kolathur.