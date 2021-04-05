Twelve people test positive for COVID-19 in Srirangam apartment in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After 12 people in an apartment complex in Srirangam tested positive for Covid-19, the Tiruchy Corporation has clamped containment zone restrictions on the residents. “We have closed only the front gate of the complex to restrict the entry of outsiders. There is an alternative exit for any emergency usage of people living in the complex,” said a senior Tiruchy Corporation official.

“We have imposed only a mini-containment zone regulation for the complex. We have not blocked any streets near the building. Officials will ensure that residents follow all the regulations. They will also arrange for the essential items to be supplied to people living in the complex,” a Corporation official said. “Initially, three persons tested positive in the Srirangam complex.

After a few days, six more tested positive. Now, there are a total of 12 cases in the building. So, we have imposed regulations on those staying in the building to stop the spread of the virus any further,” a Corporation official said. A civic body official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Officials have already collected the samples of several people in the locality. There is no need for panic and we are taking all steps possible to prevent the spread of the virus in Srirangam.”