United we stand: Karuvepillaipalayam villagers say no to flags and symbols

No walls here are adorned with faces of leaders or party symbols, no flags wave in the breeze as one passes through the village, and no posters are found on compound walls.

Published: 05th April 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

A street at Karuvepillaipalayam devoid of any election-related messaging

A street at Karuvepillaipalayam devoid of any election-related messaging | Express

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Elections are said to be the ‘festival of democracy’, celebrated with party flags and campaign posters. But Karuvepillaipalayam, a village that derives its the name from the inevitable leaf that adds flavour to our food, karuvepillai (curry leaf), has decided not to cede any ground for political parties to get their flags or posters into their habitation for the last 50 years.

According to the villagers, it was a long time ago that the residents decided not to endorse any kind of symbolism used by political parties during elections as they wanted to avoid unnecessary divide among the people. Parties can campaign in the village but they cannot ‘set on stone’ or on pole, their propaganda or symbols, by painting on walls or erecting flag poles. This is to prevent any ruckus among villagers, which may result due to political differences, said sources.

K Rathinasabapathy, a 55-year-old resident, said, “We never know the exact year this practice was brought to existence. There would be gang wars among people if political parties intervene in our daily lives; there would be violence and crime because of it. So,  the elders of the village came together, and took an oath to keep politics and their symbolism away from the village.” 

“Since then, it has been followed by our people even from the times of Dravidar Kazhagam party.” Youngsters in the village still comply with the resolution to keep the harmony of the village intact.
Even KJP Rajamani, who is a candidate contesting on AMMK ticket in Ulundurpet constituency in Kallakurichi, hails from Karuvepillaipalayam and he has not painted his party symbol - pressure cooker - at his house, thereby practising his preach. It has been 50 years or more that any political party ventured in Karuvepillaipalayam during elections. 

