We fulfilled all our poll promises, says Pannerselvam ahead Tamil Nadu elections

Published: 05th April 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam canvassing votes for party candidates in Periyakulam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

THENI:  Campaigning at Periyakulam on Sunday, AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam said that AIADMK is the only party that resolved the issue of power cuts in the State. On the last day of campaign, the incumbent MLA of Bodinayakanur said that his party implemented various self-sufficient schemes for the people in the past 10 years.

“Our party fulfilled 100 per cent of our poll promises made during the 2016 Assembly Election. Nearly 16 lakh farmers would benefit from the government’s farm loan waiver to the tune of `12,110 crore,” he added. Taking a jibe at the former DMK governments he stated that the DMK has always failed on its poll promises.

“When the late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi was the chief minister, he did not fulfill his poll promise of issuing two acres to landless people. When I raised this issue in the Assembly, Karunanidhi assured me that some persons will be given lands. But nothing materialised,” he added. Pannerselvam also canvassed votes for AIADMK candidates M Murugan in Periyakulam, Logirajan in Andipatti, and Syed Khan in Cumbum, on Sunday.

