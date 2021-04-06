Brisk polling witnessed in South Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, polling started briskly in Tamil Nadu at 234 constituencies. In the southern region, Dindigul recorded the highest of 20.23% voters turn out within two hours of the polling started. Tirunelveli recorded the lowest voter turnout of 9.98 % in the state.

Ministers RB Udhayakumar, Sellur K Raju, Kadambur Raju, Rajalakshmi cast their votes in their respective booths.

In Periyakulam, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam voted Seventh Day Adventist School. Speaking to reporters, he said that AIADMK will be voted to power for the third consecutive time, with the support of the people.

Political leaders Vaiko franchised his rights at his native village Kalingapatti.

In Sivaganga, after casting his vote in the polling station at Chital Atchi Memorial school in Kandanur near Karaikudi, former Union Finance Minister, P Chidambaram said that as people want a change, the DMK alliance will win with a sweeping majority.

In Kanniyakumari, Lok Sabha by-polls, BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan cast his vote and expressed his confidence in victory

Earlier in the day, Polling was delayed due to a technical snag at several places in Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.

In Madurai, after minister Sellur Raju caste his vote at Meenakshi college booth, it was found that the vote was not registered in the EVM. Further, the polling was stopped as the VVPAT turned dysfunctional. After a delay of 20 minutes, the minister cast his vote again.

In Tirunelveli, public transport was down as the TNSTC bus drivers and conductors went for voting. Only 45% of buses operated in the district.

In Ramanathapuram district, the four constituencies, Paramakudi recorded 6.12%, Tiruvadanai 4.63%, Ramanathapuram - 5.61%, Mudukulathur - 5.7% voter turn outs.

Hotels and restaurants are closed at several places so that those employed can cast their ballot. Police and other security personnel have been deployed in sensitive booths across several districts, including Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.