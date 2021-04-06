Curfew won’t deter groups going to vote: Karaikal admin

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The Karaikal district administration has clarified that Section 144 of the CrPC would not deter friends and families going to vote, after a direction from the Madras High Court. District Magistrate Arjun Sharma said, “The rule will not deter friends and families going together to vote.” Section 144 was enforced soon after election campaigning ended around 7 pm on Sunday.

The administration prohibits unlawful assembly, unlawful movement, holding public meetings, shouting slogans, using loudspeakers, and acting in any manner detrimental to public peace and tranquillity from 7 pm on Sunday to 7 am on Wednesday. The Election Officer has banned weapons, sticks, banners and placards, and bike rallies. He has exempted religious events, weddings, funerals and movement inside polling stations.