Developers fear second Covid wave may impact businesses

The second wave of Covid in Tamil Nadu has left developers worried as there is a looming fear that the State could enforce restrictions once the elections come to an end on Tuesday.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second wave of Covid in Tamil Nadu has left developers worried as there is a looming fear that the State could enforce restrictions once the elections come to an end on Tuesday.While the State has ruled out total lockdown, developers are keeping their fingers crossed and  feel even partial lockdowns or restrictions on malls, hotels, theatres or even gatherings would impact their business. 

S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, told Express that it is too early to comment on restrictions or their impact. He felt that the government may go in for evening or weekend curbs. “Such restrictions would dissuade clients who prefer Sundays to visit the site,” he said.

Interestingly, fear of the second wave could further impact office space absorption. Already, offices in large buildings are lying vacant, with the ‘work-from-home culture’ gaining ground. “We were looking at resurgence but now this might take time,” says Ajith Chordia, former president of Confederation of Real Estate Development Authority of India and managing director of  Olympia Group. He said occupancy levels have been very low following the pandemic. “The Olympia Tech Park which usually caters to 10,000 people now only caters to 600 people. Most of the buildings housing IT companies are more or less vacant so the impact won’t be much,” says Chordia.

To a query on whether there could be a migrant workers crisis as well, Chordia said it is unlikely.They are unlikely to go back and will not be impacted like in the previous lockdown. There will be only restrictions and construction work will go on,” he said. Biswajit Chauhan, a migrant worker who returned to work in the city this January, said he is not afraid of any lockdown due to the second wave. “I have just come now and have been working for the last two months and I don’t have any intention of going back,” he said.

However, Builders Association of India State secretary S Rama Prabhu told Express that some of the local workers from Tiruvanamalai and Salem have left for casting their votes. “They are unlikely to return immediately. They would take a decision depending on any restriction imposed by the government,” he said. Prabhu added that migrant workers from the north have their own WhatsApp group. 

A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Consulting, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) says that any restriction would be a cause of concern. He said office absorption will grow as global companies want their employees to return to offices as productivity is less. He said evening  restrictions or any curbs on gatherings and malls could impact the retail sector more. He felt shutting down private offices would hit the economy, and said restrictions are unlikely to last since the vaccination drive is in full swing.

