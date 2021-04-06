EVMs transported through horses to hilly region

By Express News Service

THENI: A day before the election, Electronic Voting Machines(EVMs), COVID-19 precautionary equipment were transported to all the polling stations, including hilly areas, in the district. In the district, nine polling booths in Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency and 14 polling booths in Andipatti Assembly constituency are located in the hills. On Monday from 8 am, EVMs and other necessary equipment were transported through horses to the polling station at Muttammudhuvakkupatti Top Station in Bodinayakanur.

A team, led by Zonal Polling Officer Sivakumar, and CRPF personnel walked more than 7 km through the forest to reach the polling booths. A total of 260 voters would cast their votes at those booths. According to sources, these people boycotted the previous election claiming that the sitting MLA did not fulfill the poll promise of laying roads from Kuragni to Top Station central.

Similarly, EVMs were sent on horses to Bodimettu, Kottakudi, Agamalai and a few villages in Bodinayakanur. As many as 1,375 police men, 907 ex-service men and 525 CRPFs have been deployed. Voters can lodge their complaints at any time about violence of Code of Conduct to the election control room. Also, they can call the toll free number 18004256339.