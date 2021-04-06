STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EVMs transported through horses to hilly region

As many as 1,375 police men, 907 ex-service men and 525 CRPFs have been deployed.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THENI: A day before the election, Electronic Voting Machines(EVMs), COVID-19 precautionary equipment were transported to all the polling stations, including hilly areas, in the district. In the district, nine polling booths in Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency and 14 polling booths in Andipatti Assembly constituency are located in the hills. On Monday from 8 am, EVMs and other necessary equipment were transported through horses to the polling station at Muttammudhuvakkupatti Top Station in Bodinayakanur.

A team, led by Zonal Polling Officer Sivakumar, and CRPF personnel walked more than 7 km through the forest to reach the polling booths. A total of 260 voters would cast their votes at those booths. According to sources, these people boycotted the previous election claiming that the sitting MLA did not fulfill the poll promise of laying roads from Kuragni to Top Station central.

Similarly, EVMs were sent on horses to Bodimettu, Kottakudi, Agamalai and a few villages in Bodinayakanur. As many as 1,375 police men, 907 ex-service men and 525 CRPFs have been deployed. Voters can lodge their complaints at any time about violence of Code of Conduct to the election control room. Also, they can call the toll free number 18004256339.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EVM Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 horses
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp