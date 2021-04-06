STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice to State on ‘illegal’ appointments

The judge adjourned the petition to April 21 for the State to respond to the notices.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State to respond on a plea moved by a member of the Tiruvannamalai Milk Co-operative Society Limited (TMCSL), alleging that the society has appointed two persons who are incompetent, as the board of directors for the Milk Producers Union. The court refused to quash the appointments and ordered notice to the Milk Production and Dairy Development Department of the State.

The issue pertains to S Murugadoss, a member of TMCSL, seeking to quash the proceedings of the Deputy Registrar (Dairying), Tiruvannamalai District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (TDCMP), appointing Agri SS Krishnamoorthy and P Babu as the Board of Directors of TDCMP.

The petitioner alleged that the members were nominated to the board without elections and also the bylaws of the society state that only persons who supply milk to the society can contest in the elections for the board of directors. However, rules were violated for their induction.

The petitioner said that the Elathur Primary Milk Producers Cooperative Society, which the persons are representing, had been completely defunct with no supply of milk to the union and it was restored only to nominate Agri SS Krishnamurthy as director. 

Justice B Pugalendhi recording the submissions, refused to quash the entire circular, and ordered notice to the dairy development board and the two persons appointed as directors. The judge adjourned the petition to April 21 for the State to respond to the notices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp