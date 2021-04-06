Notice to State on ‘illegal’ appointments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State to respond on a plea moved by a member of the Tiruvannamalai Milk Co-operative Society Limited (TMCSL), alleging that the society has appointed two persons who are incompetent, as the board of directors for the Milk Producers Union. The court refused to quash the appointments and ordered notice to the Milk Production and Dairy Development Department of the State.

The issue pertains to S Murugadoss, a member of TMCSL, seeking to quash the proceedings of the Deputy Registrar (Dairying), Tiruvannamalai District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (TDCMP), appointing Agri SS Krishnamoorthy and P Babu as the Board of Directors of TDCMP.

The petitioner alleged that the members were nominated to the board without elections and also the bylaws of the society state that only persons who supply milk to the society can contest in the elections for the board of directors. However, rules were violated for their induction.

The petitioner said that the Elathur Primary Milk Producers Cooperative Society, which the persons are representing, had been completely defunct with no supply of milk to the union and it was restored only to nominate Agri SS Krishnamurthy as director.

Justice B Pugalendhi recording the submissions, refused to quash the entire circular, and ordered notice to the dairy development board and the two persons appointed as directors. The judge adjourned the petition to April 21 for the State to respond to the notices.