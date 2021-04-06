Public can vote between 6 pm and 7 pm as COVID patients are too few: TN poll panel chief Sahoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the number of COVID-19 patients being very few, the Election Commission said the public will be allowed to cast their votes between 6 pm and 7 pm.

The last 60 minutes of polling time had been designated for COVID-19 patients.

Follow live coverage of Tamil Nadu elections here

"The state has 88,937 polling booths and the number of COVID-19 patients is too few. The public will be allowed to vote between 6 pm and 7 pm. COVID-19 patients will be allowed to cast their votes at the end. Officials and patients will be provided with PPE kits," said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

The EC has procured 12 PPE kits for every polling booth.