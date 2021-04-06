STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srirangam Corpn continues vigil as 12 test Covid positive in flat

A day after 12 people in an apartment complex in Srirangam tested positive, samples from more people have been collected, Corporation officials said.

Published: 06th April 2021

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A day after 12 people in an apartment complex in Srirangam tested positive, samples from more people have been collected, Corporation officials said. “We have not come across any new cases from the apartment complex as on Monday. However, we have collected more samples from the quarantined complex to ensure safety of residents,”  a senior Corporation official said.

Officials are keeping high alert in Srirangam as the place sees high footfall. Though steps are being taken to contain the virus spread, people’s lackadaisical attitude is creating a cause of worry, they say. “We are collecting samples whenever we receive information of positive cases,” an official said. Residents, on the other hand, pointed fingers at how Covid safety protocol was not followed during political rallies and campaigns held in Srirangam. 

