Tamil Nadu adds 3,645 new COVID-19 infections, 15 deaths

A total of 80,856 samples were tested on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,00,93,091.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:52 PM

Amid the spike, the focus is on high-risk locations. Here, a healthcare worker collects samples from a woman at Koyambedu Flower Market in Chennai on Friday | R Satish Babu

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 3,645 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Tuesday taking the tally to 25,598 and toll to 12,804. After 1,809 people were discharged, the state had 25,598 active cases. In comparison, on March 6, Tamil Nadu had only 3,952 active cases.

Chennai reported 1,303 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 304, 137 and 165 cases respectively. Coimbatore reported 281 cases while Madurai, Thanjavur and Trichy reported 120, 121 and 117 cases respectively. Perambalur district reported one case while Ariyalur had three.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 spreading faster than last time in India, next four weeks critical, says Centre

Among the people tested positive were 33 passengers, one from Qatar who travelled by air, 19 from West Bengal, five each from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, two from Madhya Pradesh and one from Uttar Pradesh who all travelled by road.

The state tested 80,856 samples and 80,253 people. 

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased three didn't have comorbid conditions. One of them was a 60-year-old man from Chengalpattu who was admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai at 2.20pm on April 3. He tested positive for Covid on the same day and died the next day, on April 4, at 9.50pm due to Covid pneumonia/Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

