Tamil Nadu Elections: Flying Squad Team scans parties, registers five cases

Five cases have been registered in Virudhunagar, against political parties distributing money to voters, on Saturday. 

Published: 06th April 2021 05:29 AM

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Five cases have been registered in Virudhunagar, against political parties distributing money to voters, on Saturday. Flying Squad Team (FST) at Saraswathipalayam, arrested Easwaran (48), who was found distributing money and canvassing votes for AIADMK candidate, Lakshmi Ganesan. Officials seized Rs 50,500 and a notebook with voters’ names in it. In another incident at Aruppukottai, Rs 47,000 cash, details of distributed money and AIADMK stickers from the house of Sokkalingam (68), were seized. The AIADMK candidate has been booked. 

Three persons, including Congress candidate of Srivilliputhur, PSW Madhava Rao, were booked. One Gurusamy (57) and Mannar Mannan (58) were found with Rs 30,900 cash and list of voters. Five persons, including Virudhunagar BJP candidate Pandurangan, have been booked. One Palanichamy had handed over money to woo voters for Pandurangan, said police. Cash amounting to  Rs 13,230 and notebook with boothslips were seized.  In yet another instance at Kambaali village of Narikudi, the FST seized ‘3,07,500 of unaccounted cash.

